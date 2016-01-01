See All Counselors in Addison, TX
Chevonda Callender Allen, LPC

Counseling
Accepting new patients

Overview

Chevonda Callender Allen, LPC is a Counselor in Addison, TX. 

Chevonda Callender Allen works at CALM Counseling for Anger and Lifeskills Management in Addison, TX with other offices in Prosper, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CALM Counseling for Anger and Lifeskills Management
    16415 Addison Rd Ste 305, Addison, TX 75001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 554-0028
  2. 2
    Small Victories Counseling, Prosper TX
    861 N Coleman St, Prosper, TX 75078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 554-0028

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Chevonda Callender Allen, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598003188
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Hunter College CUNY
