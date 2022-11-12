See All Nurse Practitioners in El Paso, TX
Dr. Cheyenne Rincones, DNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Dr. Cheyenne Rincones, DNP is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University of Health Sciences Center.

Dr. Rincones works at INTEGRATIVE PRIMARY CARE OF EL PASO in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Integrative Primary Care of El Paso
    11450 Gateway Blvd N # 2200, El Paso, TX 79934 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 440-3700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Acne
Allergies
Anxiety
Acne
Allergies
Anxiety

Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Birth Control
Chronic Diseases
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Family Planning Services
Heart Disease
High Cholesterol
Hormone Pellet Therapy
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Hormone Therapy, Men
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Menopause
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis Management
Pelvic Exams
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Thyroid Disease
Weight Loss Management
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Nov 12, 2022
    Lucky to have found this practice and Dr Rincones
    — Nov 12, 2022
    • English, Spanish
    • 1750719498
    • Society For The Teachers Of Family Medicine
    • Texas Tech University of Health Sciences Center
    • U.T.E.P
