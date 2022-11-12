Dr. Cheyenne Rincones, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rincones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cheyenne Rincones, DNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cheyenne Rincones, DNP
Dr. Cheyenne Rincones, DNP is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University of Health Sciences Center.
Dr. Rincones works at
Dr. Rincones' Office Locations
-
1
Integrative Primary Care of El Paso11450 Gateway Blvd N # 2200, El Paso, TX 79934 Directions (915) 440-3700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rincones?
Lucky to have found this practice and Dr Rincones
About Dr. Cheyenne Rincones, DNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
- 1750719498
Education & Certifications
- Society For The Teachers Of Family Medicine
- Texas Tech University of Health Sciences Center
- U.T.E.P
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rincones has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rincones accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rincones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rincones works at
Dr. Rincones speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rincones. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rincones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rincones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rincones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.