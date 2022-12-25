See All Counselors in Fort Payne, AL
Cheyenne Whisenant, MS

Counseling
3.3 (22)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Cheyenne Whisenant, MS is a Counselor in Fort Payne, AL. 

Cheyenne Whisenant works at Limestone Behavioral Health Services, INC in Fort Payne, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Limestone Behavioral Health Services, INC.
    204 Alabama Ave Sw, Fort Payne, AL 35967 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 979-1777
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Counseling
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services
Adolescent Counseling
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services

Treatment frequency



Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Intellectual Disability Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Services Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 25, 2022
    Cheyenne wears her heart on her sleeve. She listens to my boys and gives them skills that we see them trying at home. When they don’t like what she says. She tells them therapy isn’t always fun ?? cheyenne and Limestone is awesome my kids ask when they are going back.
    Thankful momma Merry Christmas — Dec 25, 2022
    Photo: Cheyenne Whisenant, MS
    About Cheyenne Whisenant, MS

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508304775
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Florida
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cheyenne Whisenant, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cheyenne Whisenant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Cheyenne Whisenant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cheyenne Whisenant works at Limestone Behavioral Health Services, INC in Fort Payne, AL. View the full address on Cheyenne Whisenant’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Cheyenne Whisenant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cheyenne Whisenant.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cheyenne Whisenant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cheyenne Whisenant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

