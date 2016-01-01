See All Nurse Practitioners in Elk Grove, CA
Chidinma Ukah, NP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
5 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Chidinma Ukah, NP

Chidinma Ukah, NP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner), has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Betty Irene Moore School Of Nursing, University Of California Davis and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.

Chidinma Ukah works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Elk Grove, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Chidinma Ukah's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    9394 Big Horn Blvd Fl 2, Elk Grove, CA 95758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Health Screening Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Suture Removal Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon

About Chidinma Ukah, NP

  • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
  • 5 years of experience
  • English, Igbo
  • Female
  • 1841760170
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Betty Irene Moore School Of Nursing, University Of California Davis
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mercy General Hospital

