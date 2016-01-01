Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Chidinma Ukah using Healthline FindCare.
Chidinma Ukah, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Chidinma Ukah, NP
Chidinma Ukah, NP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner), has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Betty Irene Moore School Of Nursing, University Of California Davis and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.
Chidinma Ukah's Office Locations
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group9394 Big Horn Blvd Fl 2, Elk Grove, CA 95758 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Chidinma Ukah, NP
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- 5 years of experience
- English, Igbo
- Female
- 1841760170
Education & Certifications
- Betty Irene Moore School Of Nursing, University Of California Davis
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Chidinma Ukah speaks Igbo.
