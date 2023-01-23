Dr. Chih-Wei Tseng, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tseng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chih-Wei Tseng, OD is an Optometrist in Arlington, TX.
Costco Optical #668600 W Arbrook Blvd, Arlington, TX 76014 Directions (817) 557-8910
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Davis Vision
- Spectera
- Superior Vision
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
This is my second year using Dr. Tseng. He and his office staff are an absolute joy! He is great in his profession and I highly recommend him if you’re seeking a top notch optometrist!
Dr. Tseng has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tseng accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tseng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tseng. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tseng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tseng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tseng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.