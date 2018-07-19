Chika Achebe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Chika Achebe, NP
Offers telehealth
Chika Achebe, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Englewood, CO.
- 1 8310 S Valley Hwy Fl 3, Englewood, CO 80112 Directions (720) 900-9293
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Chika Achebe is the first psychiatrist I have ever seen as an adult, and I feel completely comfortable knowing she is working with me to find the best treatment. For the first time in years I can actually feel some of the stress fall off me as we slowly tweak and perfect my medications to cater my needs. She is an absolutely sweet and amazing woman, I'm so glad I found her!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1225454275
Chika Achebe accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Chika Achebe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Chika Achebe. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Chika Achebe.
