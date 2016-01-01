Chika Okechukwu accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Chika Okechukwu, NP
Overview of Chika Okechukwu, NP
Chika Okechukwu, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Chika Okechukwu's Office Locations
- 1 10300 W Charleston Blvd Ste 13-307, Las Vegas, NV 89135 Directions (702) 478-0404
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Chika Okechukwu?
About Chika Okechukwu, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1306290150
Frequently Asked Questions
Chika Okechukwu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Chika Okechukwu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Chika Okechukwu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chika Okechukwu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chika Okechukwu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.