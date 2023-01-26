See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Wilmington, DE
Dr. Chinye Otojare, OD

Optometry
4.7 (105)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Chinye Otojare, OD

Dr. Chinye Otojare, OD is an Optometrist in Wilmington, DE. 

Dr. Otojare works at Eye Physicians and Surgeons in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Otojare's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wilmington
    1207 N Scott St, Wilmington, DE 19806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 652-3353
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Astigmatism
Blepharitis
Blurred Vision
Astigmatism
Blepharitis
Blurred Vision

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Watering Eyes Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 105 ratings
    Patient Ratings (105)
    5 Star
    (91)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Chinye Otojare, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578672549
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chinye Otojare, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Otojare is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Otojare has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Otojare has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Otojare works at Eye Physicians and Surgeons in Wilmington, DE. View the full address on Dr. Otojare’s profile.

    105 patients have reviewed Dr. Otojare. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otojare.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Otojare, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Otojare appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

