Chinyere Egbuna accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Chinyere Egbuna, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Chinyere Egbuna, FNP
Chinyere Egbuna, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Chinyere Egbuna's Office Locations
- 1 6335 Gulfton St Ste 103, Houston, TX 77081 Directions (713) 457-3200
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Chinyere Egbuna?
About Chinyere Egbuna, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1811381262
Frequently Asked Questions
Chinyere Egbuna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Chinyere Egbuna has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Chinyere Egbuna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chinyere Egbuna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chinyere Egbuna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.