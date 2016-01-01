Chinyere Kalu, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Chinyere Kalu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Chinyere Kalu, PMHNP
Chinyere Kalu, PMHNP is a Psychotherapist in Silver Spring, MD.
Grow Therapy8222 Georgia Ave Fl 2, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Chinyere Kalu, PMHNP
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1790201952
Chinyere Kalu accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Chinyere Kalu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
