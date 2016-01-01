Chinyere Ubah, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Chinyere Ubah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Chinyere Ubah, APN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Chinyere Ubah, APN
Chinyere Ubah, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 3 years of experience. They graduated from Wilmington University.
Chinyere Ubah works at
Chinyere Ubah's Office Locations
-
1
Camden County Correctional330 Federal St, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions (856) 225-1975
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Chinyere Ubah?
About Chinyere Ubah, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 3 years of experience
- English, Igbo
- 1770907784
Education & Certifications
- Wilmington University
Frequently Asked Questions
Chinyere Ubah has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Chinyere Ubah accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Chinyere Ubah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Chinyere Ubah works at
Chinyere Ubah speaks Igbo.
3 patients have reviewed Chinyere Ubah. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Chinyere Ubah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chinyere Ubah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chinyere Ubah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.