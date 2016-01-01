See All Nurse Practitioners in Camden, NJ
Chinyere Ubah, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
3 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Chinyere Ubah, APN

Chinyere Ubah, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 3 years of experience. They graduated from Wilmington University.

Chinyere Ubah works at CAMDEN COUNTY CORRECTION in Camden, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Virtua Health
Chinyere Ubah's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Camden County Correctional
    330 Federal St, Camden, NJ 08103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 225-1975

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Addiction Treatment
Drug Abuse
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Chinyere Ubah, APN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 3 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Igbo
    NPI Number
    • 1770907784
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Wilmington University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Chinyere Ubah, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Chinyere Ubah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Chinyere Ubah has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Chinyere Ubah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Chinyere Ubah works at CAMDEN COUNTY CORRECTION in Camden, NJ. View the full address on Chinyere Ubah’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Chinyere Ubah. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Chinyere Ubah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chinyere Ubah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chinyere Ubah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

