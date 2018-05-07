Dr. Chris Cotner, ND is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cotner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chris Cotner, ND
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chris Cotner, ND is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Bastyr University.
Locations
Naturopathic Psychiatrist12025 115th Ave NE Ste 200 Bldg D, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 821-1810
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Chris has a great gift in helping guide me through my mid-life years. He has great compassion and care. I am so thankful to have him during the difficult times in my life. I don't know where I would be today. I would be very likely to recommend Chris to family and friends.
About Dr. Chris Cotner, ND
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Bastyr University
- Michigan State University
