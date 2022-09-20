Dr. Chris Hall, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chris Hall, OD
Overview of Dr. Chris Hall, OD
Dr. Chris Hall, OD is an Optometrist in Flint, MI.
Dr. Hall works at
Dr. Hall's Office Locations
Chris E Hall Od PCG3548 Flushing Rd, Flint, MI 48504 Directions (810) 733-2020
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hall and coworkers are amazing. They do great job. They care bout their patient. They treat you like family!!!
About Dr. Chris Hall, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hall has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hall accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
