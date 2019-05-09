See All Chiropractors in Buffalo, NY
Chris Muller, CH Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Chris Muller, CH

Chiropractic
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Chris Muller, CH is a Chiropractor in Buffalo, NY. They graduated from National University.

Chris Muller works at Thomas S Branigan in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Cheektowaga, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Thomas S Branigan
    2835 WILLIAM ST, Buffalo, NY 14227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 894-2959
  2. 2
    3083 William St, Cheektowaga, NY 14227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 894-2959

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Chiropractic Adjustment Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Independent Health
    • MagnaCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Chris Muller?

    May 09, 2019
    Had my first visit with Dr Muller...office and staff were friendly and clean,appointment was on time. He explained everything and took he's time with questions and concerns I had. First night in awhile I was able to sleep though the night without waking up to pain. I wish I would of read he's reviews and seen him sooner. Great doctor with knowledge and patients!
    — May 09, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Chris Muller, CH
    How would you rate your experience with Chris Muller, CH?
    • Likelihood of recommending Chris Muller to family and friends

    Chris Muller's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Chris Muller

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Chris Muller, CH.

    About Chris Muller, CH

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366530669
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • National University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Erie Community College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Chris Muller, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Chris Muller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Chris Muller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Chris Muller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Chris Muller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chris Muller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chris Muller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Chris Muller, CH?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.