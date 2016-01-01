Dr. Brown accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chrisanthia Brown, PHD
Dr. Chrisanthia Brown, PHD is a Counselor in Kansas City, MO.
Psychology Office Management800 W 47th St Ste 630, Kansas City, MO 64112 Directions (816) 931-9912
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Counseling
- English
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.