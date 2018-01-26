See All Nurse Practitioners in Medford, OR
Christa Degrazia, WHCNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Overview of Christa Degrazia, WHCNP

Christa Degrazia, WHCNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Medford, OR. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University.

Christa Degrazia works at Peak Medical Clinic in Medford, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Christa Degrazia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Peak Medical Clinic Medford
    3265 Hillcrest Park Dr, Medford, OR 97504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 494-9355
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Depression
Depressive Disorders
Fatigue
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Fatigue

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fatigue
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Pellet Therapy Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexual Pain Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Vaginal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • LifeWise

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 26, 2018
    Christa is the best! I’d been searching for someone to help me with hormone problems for quite some time after my previous provider left the valley! Christa is kind, understanding and very informed on hormone therapy options. I also LOVE the whole office. All the staff are wonderful and the clinic is beautiful!
    — Jan 26, 2018
    Photo: Christa Degrazia, WHCNP
    About Christa Degrazia, WHCNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013307685
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University
    Undergraduate School
    • Oral Roberts U
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christa Degrazia, WHCNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christa Degrazia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Christa Degrazia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Christa Degrazia accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Christa Degrazia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christa Degrazia works at Peak Medical Clinic in Medford, OR. View the full address on Christa Degrazia’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Christa Degrazia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christa Degrazia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christa Degrazia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christa Degrazia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

