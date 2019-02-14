Christa Mapes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christa Mapes, LPCC
Overview
Christa Mapes, LPCC is a Counselor in Alpine, CA.
Christa Mapes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sd Psychological Services Inc.2271 Alpine Blvd Ste A, Alpine, CA 91901 Directions (323) 705-7088
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christa Mapes?
Met with in private practice. She was very knowledgeable, easy to talk to, and helped me address some issues I was dealing with
About Christa Mapes, LPCC
- Counseling
- English
- 1174999288
Frequently Asked Questions
Christa Mapes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christa Mapes works at
5 patients have reviewed Christa Mapes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christa Mapes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christa Mapes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christa Mapes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.