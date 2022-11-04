See All Nurse Practitioners in Big Rapids, MI
Christa Mohr, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Christa Mohr, NP

Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.9 (36)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Christa Mohr, NP

Christa Mohr, NP is an Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nurse Practitioner in Big Rapids, MI. 

Christa Mohr works at Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital (Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Urology) in Big Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Christa Mohr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital (Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Urology)
    722 Locust St Ste 2, Big Rapids, MI 49307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 592-4200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Birth Control
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Birth Control

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Contraceptive Counseling Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Placement Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Removal Chevron Icon
Irregular Periods Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Post-Menopausal Problems Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Christa Mohr?

    Nov 04, 2022
    Christa is nice proffesional and makes me feel at ease
    Anonymous — Nov 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Christa Mohr, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Christa Mohr, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Christa Mohr to family and friends

    Christa Mohr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Christa Mohr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Christa Mohr, NP.

    About Christa Mohr, NP

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912390592
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christa Mohr, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christa Mohr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Christa Mohr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christa Mohr works at Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital (Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Urology) in Big Rapids, MI. View the full address on Christa Mohr’s profile.

    36 patients have reviewed Christa Mohr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christa Mohr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christa Mohr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christa Mohr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Christa Mohr, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.