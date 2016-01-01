Christa Parish, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christa Parish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christa Parish, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Christa Parish, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Christa Parish works at
Locations
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Christa Parish, ARNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1235653361
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Christa Parish accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
