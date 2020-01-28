See All Counselors in Rockledge, FL
Christa Vermillera, MS

Overview

Christa Vermillera, MS is a Counselor in Rockledge, FL. 

Christa Vermillera works at ABC Counseling LLC in Rockledge, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ABC Counseling LLC
    1802 S Fiske Blvd, Rockledge, FL 32955 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 446-2113
  2. 2
    ABC Counseling LLC
    7095 Turner Rd, Rockledge, FL 32955 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 446-2113
    Monday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 8:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 28, 2020
    My first visit with Christa exceeded my expectations! She was very kind to me and extremely attentive. I felt that she really took the time to listen to me but, also give me excellent feedback as well. She didn't make me feel like my problems were insignificant. Instead, she made me feel like she genuinely cares about my well being. My session with Christa was the first therapy session that I walked away from feeling like it was useful, unlike my experience with other counselors in the past. Also she has a great sense of humor and the environment is comfortable. When speaking with Christa, it felt more like I was having a conversation with a friend vs. a counselor. She was extremely professional and I would totally recommend Christa to anyone looking for a very kind but, straightforward therapist that will provide you with helpful information you can put into practice for living a healthier life!
    AJ — Jan 28, 2020
    About Christa Vermillera, MS

