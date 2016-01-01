Christal Cudd, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christal Cudd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christal Cudd, FNP
Overview of Christal Cudd, FNP
Christal Cudd, FNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Christal Cudd works at
Christal Cudd's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health OB/GYN Urgent Care - Highland Creek5370 Ridge Rd Ste D-1, Charlotte, NC 28269 Directions (704) 908-2548
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christal Cudd?
About Christal Cudd, FNP
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Female
- 1831704337
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Christal Cudd using Healthline FindCare.
Christal Cudd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christal Cudd works at
Christal Cudd has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Christal Cudd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christal Cudd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christal Cudd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.