Dr. Russell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christen Russell, OD
Overview of Dr. Christen Russell, OD
Dr. Christen Russell, OD is an Optometrist in Jacksonville, FL.
Dr. Russell works at
Dr. Russell's Office Locations
Nicolitz Eye Consultants7051 Southpoint Pkwy S Ste 300, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 398-2720
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Absolutely the finest medical encounter I've ever had. Dr. Russell is so professional, so caring, so down to earth, and more importantly, super knowledgeable. From start to finish their office is well organized, friendly, courteous and helpful. I know my eyes are in good hands with Dr. Russell
About Dr. Christen Russell, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1538391032
Dr. Russell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Russell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Russell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russell.
