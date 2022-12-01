See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Covington, LA
Christen Shea, APRN

Internal Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Christen Shea, APRN

Christen Shea, APRN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. 

Christen Shea works at St. Tammany Physicians Network-Covington in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Christen Shea's Office Locations

  1. 1
    STHS Express Care Clinic
    80 Gardenia Dr Ste B, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 898-4001
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Christen Shea, APRN

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982221438
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christen Shea, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christen Shea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Christen Shea has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Christen Shea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christen Shea works at St. Tammany Physicians Network-Covington in Covington, LA. View the full address on Christen Shea’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Christen Shea. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christen Shea.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christen Shea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christen Shea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

