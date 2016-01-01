Christi Chaffee accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christi Chaffee, MFT
Overview
Christi Chaffee, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Escondido, CA.
Christi Chaffee works at
Locations
-
1
Escondido Office221 W Crest St Ste 102, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions (760) 489-4930
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christi Chaffee?
About Christi Chaffee, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1881641983
Frequently Asked Questions
Christi Chaffee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christi Chaffee works at
2 patients have reviewed Christi Chaffee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christi Chaffee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christi Chaffee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christi Chaffee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.