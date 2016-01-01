See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Lynnwood, WA
Christi Hanks, PT

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Accepting new patients

Overview of Christi Hanks, PT

Christi Hanks, PT is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Lynnwood, WA. 

Christi Hanks works at Virginia Mason Lynnwood Medical Center in Lynnwood, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Christi Hanks' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Lynnwood Asc
    19116 33rd Ave W, Lynnwood, WA 98036
    About Christi Hanks, PT

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • English
    • Female
    • 1477606002
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Virginia Mason Medical Center

