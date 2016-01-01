Christian Bertrand accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christian Bertrand, FNP-C
Overview of Christian Bertrand, FNP-C
Christian Bertrand, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Lake Charles, LA.
Christian Bertrand works at
Christian Bertrand's Office Locations
1
Memorial Medical Group Interventional Spine2770 3rd Ave Ste 110, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 494-4747Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Christian Bertrand, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1558838615
