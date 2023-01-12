See All Psychologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Christian Lemmon, PHD

Psychology
3.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christian Lemmon, PHD is a Psychologist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Psychology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Lemmon works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    997 Saint Sebastian Way Ste EG-3024, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Jan 12, 2023
He saved my life, I am very grateful for him.
Grateful — Jan 12, 2023
Dr. Christian Lemmon, PHD
About Dr. Christian Lemmon, PHD

Specialties
  • Psychology
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1295844462
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of Mississippi
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Christian Lemmon, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemmon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lemmon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lemmon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lemmon works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Lemmon’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemmon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemmon.

