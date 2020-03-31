Christianne Zah-Weber has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Christianne Zah-Weber
Overview of Christianne Zah-Weber
Christianne Zah-Weber is a Nurse Practitioner in Riverside, CA.
Christianne Zah-Weber's Office Locations
5887 Brockton Ave, Riverside, CA 92506 (951) 275-8500
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot say enough good things about Dr. Zah. As a professional she is always compassionate, caring and listens attentively. I have always felt she is truly invested in everyone's well-being and positive progression in mental health. You will not regret visiting with her. I highly recommend her as your future Nurse Practitioner.
About Christianne Zah-Weber
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1821569765
Frequently Asked Questions
Christianne Zah-Weber accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christianne Zah-Weber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Christianne Zah-Weber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christianne Zah-Weber.
