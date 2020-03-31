See All Nurse Practitioners in Riverside, CA
Christianne Zah-Weber

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (14)
Overview of Christianne Zah-Weber

Christianne Zah-Weber is a Nurse Practitioner in Riverside, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Christianne Zah-Weber's Office Locations

  1. 1
    5887 Brockton Ave, Riverside, CA 92506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 275-8500
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Mar 31, 2020
    I cannot say enough good things about Dr. Zah. As a professional she is always compassionate, caring and listens attentively. I have always felt she is truly invested in everyone's well-being and positive progression in mental health. You will not regret visiting with her. I highly recommend her as your future Nurse Practitioner.
    — Mar 31, 2020
    About Christianne Zah-Weber

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821569765
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christianne Zah-Weber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Christianne Zah-Weber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christianne Zah-Weber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christianne Zah-Weber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christianne Zah-Weber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

