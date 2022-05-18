Christie Thornberry, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christie Thornberry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christie Thornberry, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Christie Thornberry, NP
Christie Thornberry, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lees Summit, MO.
Christie Thornberry works at
Christie Thornberry's Office Locations
Family Health Specialists of Lee's Summit2000 SE Blue Pkwy Ste 270B, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Directions (816) 524-8488Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very helpful and truly cares
About Christie Thornberry, NP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1255823068
Frequently Asked Questions
Christie Thornberry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Christie Thornberry accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christie Thornberry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christie Thornberry works at
7 patients have reviewed Christie Thornberry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christie Thornberry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christie Thornberry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christie Thornberry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.