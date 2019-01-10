See All Family Doctors in Saint Louis, MO
Christie Govero, FNP

Family Medicine
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Christie Govero, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. 

Christie Govero works at Washington University Eye Ctr in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Washington Univ Dermatology-south County
    5201 Mid America Plz, Saint Louis, MO 63129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 663-4090
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 10, 2019
    I have been seeing her since my dr. Moved and I am very pleased with her. She is no nonsense and yet very caring.
    Deb G — Jan 10, 2019
    Photo: Christie Govero, FNP
    About Christie Govero, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477977809
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christie Govero, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christie Govero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Christie Govero has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Christie Govero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christie Govero works at Washington University Eye Ctr in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Christie Govero’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Christie Govero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christie Govero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christie Govero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christie Govero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

