Offers telehealth
Overview of Christie Hull, CFNP
Christie Hull, CFNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Madison, MS. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Mississippi University Of Women's and is affiliated with Merit Health Central, Merit Health River Oaks and Merit Health Woman's Hospital.
Christie Hull's Office Locations
Merit Health Medical Group200 Key Dr, Madison, MS 39110 Directions (601) 605-2085
Ridgeland Office305 HIGHWAY 51, Ridgeland, MS 39157 Directions (601) 856-9980
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health Central
- Merit Health River Oaks
- Merit Health Woman's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She listened to me. She asked questions that took her to the right prescription. I’m so thankful she is my nurse practitioner.
About Christie Hull, CFNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1215020193
Education & Certifications
- Mississippi University Of Women's
Frequently Asked Questions
Christie Hull has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Christie Hull accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christie Hull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Christie Hull. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christie Hull.
