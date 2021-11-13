Christie Quigley, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christie Quigley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christie Quigley, CRNP
Overview
Christie Quigley, CRNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA.
Christie Quigley works at
Locations
Jefferson Family Med Assoc33 S 9th St Ste 301, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- One Net
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I got to say this lady is definitely an Angel!! Through all that is going on in this world today this beautiful woman has been helping me tackle all my issues and took the time to figure them out in a very short time of knowing her, not to mention listens to you very well before making any decisions which is always a plus!! It's people like you that touch us deeply...??
About Christie Quigley, CRNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1144694118
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
