Dr. Christina Atti, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Christina Z. Atti, Psy.D.11000 Prosperity Farms Rd Ste 202, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (954) 320-0173Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pm
What a wonderful therapist. She has been great and has helped me overcome a lot of Trauma and PTSD. Their are many therapist out there but Dr. Atti is a Licensed Psychologist vs. master level therapist. There is a big difference in education and skillset. I would highly recommend her to anyone I know.
- Clinical Psychology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- The Associates In Behavioral Counseling
- The Renfrew Center Of Coconut Creek, Florida
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Ithaca College
Dr. Atti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
