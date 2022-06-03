See All Clinical Psychologists in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Dr. Christina Atti, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Christina Atti, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Atti works at Dr. Christina Z. Atti, Psy.D. in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Christina Z. Atti, Psy.D.
    11000 Prosperity Farms Rd Ste 202, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 320-0173
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Affairs and Infidelity
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Affairs and Infidelity

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Affairs and Infidelity Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  Anorexia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bereavement Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT) Chevron Icon
Exposure Therapy Chevron Icon
Geriatric Depression Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  Grief
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  Mania
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
PTSD Treatment Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  Stress
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Substance Use Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Workplace Depression Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jun 03, 2022
What a wonderful therapist. She has been great and has helped me overcome a lot of Trauma and PTSD. Their are many therapist out there but Dr. Atti is a Licensed Psychologist vs. master level therapist. There is a big difference in education and skillset. I would highly recommend her to anyone I know.
James L — Jun 03, 2022
James L — Jun 03, 2022
About Dr. Christina Atti, PSY.D

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 10 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1932504495
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • The Associates In Behavioral Counseling
Residency
Internship
  • The Renfrew Center Of Coconut Creek, Florida
Internship
Medical Education
  • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Ithaca College
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Christina Atti, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Atti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Atti works at Dr. Christina Z. Atti, Psy.D. in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. View the full address on Dr. Atti’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Atti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atti.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

