Christina Avilina, PA-C
Overview
Christina Avilina, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Skokie, IL.
Christina Avilina works at
Locations
GoldinSkin Dermatology Group4709 Golf Rd Ste 600, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (708) 797-9718Tuesday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday9:30am - 2:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Very good service!
About Christina Avilina, PA-C
- Dermatology
- English, Russian and Spanish
Frequently Asked Questions
Christina Avilina has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Christina Avilina accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christina Avilina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christina Avilina speaks Russian and Spanish.
67 patients have reviewed Christina Avilina. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Avilina.
