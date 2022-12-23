Christina Bartz, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christina Bartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christina Bartz, PA
Overview of Christina Bartz, PA
Christina Bartz, PA is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Naperville, IL.
Christina Bartz works at
Christina Bartz's Office Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1331 W 75th St Ste 201, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 527-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The appointment went well She was efficient and attentive. Answering all questions
About Christina Bartz, PA
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1104826361
Frequently Asked Questions
Christina Bartz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Christina Bartz accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christina Bartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Christina Bartz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Bartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christina Bartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christina Bartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.