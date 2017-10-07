See All Neuropsychologists in Saint Charles, IL
Dr. Christina Blodgett-Dycus, PHD

Neuropsychology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christina Blodgett-Dycus, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Saint Charles, IL. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates, Northwest Community Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital.

Dr. Blodgett-Dycus works at Thomson Memory Center in Saint Charles, IL with other offices in Park Ridge, IL, Oak Brook, IL, Hoffman Estates, IL, Algonquin, IL, Deerfield, IL, Chicago, IL and Barrington, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Thomson Memory Center
    2560 Foxfield Rd Ste 330, Saint Charles, IL 60174 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 469-7537
  2. 2
    Thomson Memory Center
    350 S Northwest Hwy Ste 300, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 469-7537
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
  3. 3
    Thomson Memory Center
    700 Commerce Dr Ste 500, Oak Brook, IL 60523 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 469-7537
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
  4. 4
    Alliance Counseling Services
    2300 Barrington Rd Ste 400, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 469-7537
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
  5. 5
    Thomson Memory Center
    1451 Merchant Dr, Algonquin, IL 60102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 469-7537
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
  6. 6
    Thomson Memory Center
    500 Lake Cook Rd Ste 350, Deerfield, IL 60015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 469-7537
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  7. 7
    Thomson Memory Center
    939 W North Ave Ste 750, Chicago, IL 60642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 469-7537
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
  8. 8
    Thomson Memory Center
    120 N Northwest Hwy, Barrington, IL 60010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 469-7537
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  9. 9
    Thomson Memory Center
    100 Illinois St Ste 200, Saint Charles, IL 60174 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 469-7537

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
  • Northwest Community Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty Concentrating Chevron Icon
Impaired Cognition Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Memory Loss Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Christina Blodgett-Dycus, PHD

    • Neuropsychology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003092008
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Loyola University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Illinois Institute of Technology
    Undergraduate School
    • Arizona State University
