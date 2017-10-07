Overview

Dr. Christina Blodgett-Dycus, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Saint Charles, IL. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates, Northwest Community Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital.



Dr. Blodgett-Dycus works at Thomson Memory Center in Saint Charles, IL with other offices in Park Ridge, IL, Oak Brook, IL, Hoffman Estates, IL, Algonquin, IL, Deerfield, IL, Chicago, IL and Barrington, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.