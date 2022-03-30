See All Nurse Practitioners in Lexington, KY
Christina Daugherty, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Overview of Christina Daugherty, APRN

Christina Daugherty, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY. 

Christina Daugherty works at Lexington Clinic in Lexington, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Christina Daugherty's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Saint Joseph Health - Breast Care
    160 N Eagle Creek Dr, Lexington, KY 40509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 258-5220
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Christina Daugherty, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003248246
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

