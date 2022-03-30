Christina Daugherty has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Christina Daugherty, APRN
Overview of Christina Daugherty, APRN
Christina Daugherty, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY.
Christina Daugherty works at
Christina Daugherty's Office Locations
-
1
CHI Saint Joseph Health - Breast Care160 N Eagle Creek Dr, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 258-5220Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christina Daugherty?
I recently had my first visit with Ms. Christina Daugherty and she is awesome! She genuinely cares about me and my health. She is knowledgeable, professional, kind, helpful, informative, caring, friendly. She takes the time to explain things clearly, listens your concerns, answers all the questions. It’s very rare to find a provider like her and I’m so grateful to be one of her patients now. I highly recommend her because I know your health care will be in good hands.
About Christina Daugherty, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1003248246
Frequently Asked Questions
Christina Daugherty accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christina Daugherty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christina Daugherty works at
Christina Daugherty has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Daugherty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christina Daugherty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christina Daugherty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.