Dr. Christina Della Nebbia, PHD

Neuropsychology
Accepting new patients

Dr. Christina Della Nebbia, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Flower Mound, TX. 

Dr. Della Nebbia works at Real Hope Real Health in Flower Mound, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Della Nebbia's Office Locations

    The Altrium at Flower Mound
    1001 Cross Timbers Rd Ste 1240, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 966-1079
    Monday
    1:45pm - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    1:45pm - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:45pm - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    1:45pm - 8:30pm
    Friday
    1:45pm - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Christina Della Nebbia, PHD

    • Neuropsychology
    • English
    • 1437158615
