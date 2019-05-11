Christina Dunn, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christina Dunn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christina Dunn, PA-C
Overview
Christina Dunn, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wimauma, FL.
Christina Dunn works at
Locations
TGMG Sun City16521 S US Highway 301, Wimauma, FL 33598 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Christina Dunn has a great attention to detail, very knowgeble, and works very well with kids.
About Christina Dunn, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1235469602
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Christina Dunn works at
