Dr. Figueroa accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christina Figueroa, PHD
Overview of Dr. Christina Figueroa, PHD
Dr. Christina Figueroa, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Sun City, AZ.
Dr. Figueroa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Figueroa's Office Locations
-
1
Ani Research P.c.10474 W Thunderbird Blvd Ste 201, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 377-7410
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Figueroa?
About Dr. Christina Figueroa, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1548618887
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Figueroa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Figueroa works at
Dr. Figueroa has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Figueroa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Figueroa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Figueroa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.