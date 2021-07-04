Overview of Dr. Christina Gentile, PSY.D

Dr. Christina Gentile, PSY.D is a Health Psychologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Health Psychology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University, Downers Grove, Il.



Dr. Gentile works at UCLA Vatche & Tamar Manoukian Division of Digestive Diseases in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.