Christina Hahn, FNP-BC

Cardiology
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Christina Hahn, FNP-BC is a Cardiology Specialist in Middletown, NY. 

Christina Hahn works at Garnet Health Doctors, PC in Middletown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Garnet Health Doctors - Middletown
    707 E Main St, Middletown, NY 10940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 333-7575
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Garnet Health Medical Center
  • Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Callicoon Campus
  • Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Harris Campus
    About Christina Hahn, FNP-BC

    • Cardiology
    • English
    • 1891135869
