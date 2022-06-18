Dr. Issa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christina Issa, OD
Dr. Christina Issa, OD is an Optometrist in San Diego, CA.
Clairemont Mesa Medical Office6911 Convoy Ct, San Diego, CA 92111 Directions (833) 574-2273
Dr. Issa was extremely thorough, friendly and clear in her exam and diagnosis. I brought my 87 year old mom to an appointment and Dr Issa was very patient, compassionate and kind. She took the time to answer all her questions and really made my mom feel comfortable and special. Thank you Kaiser Permanente and thank you Dr. Issa!
- Optometry
- English
- 1487290854
