Dr. Christina Issa, OD

Optometry
3.4 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Christina Issa, OD

Dr. Christina Issa, OD is an Optometrist in San Diego, CA. 

Dr. Issa works at Kaiser Permanente Silverdale Medical Center in San Diego, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Issa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Clairemont Mesa Medical Office
    6911 Convoy Ct, San Diego, CA 92111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 574-2273

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Jun 18, 2022
Dr. Issa was extremely thorough, friendly and clear in her exam and diagnosis. I brought my 87 year old mom to an appointment and Dr Issa was very patient, compassionate and kind. She took the time to answer all her questions and really made my mom feel comfortable and special. Thank you Kaiser Permanente and thank you Dr. Issa!
Chris — Jun 18, 2022
Photo: Dr. Christina Issa, OD
About Dr. Christina Issa, OD

Specialties
  • Optometry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1487290854
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

