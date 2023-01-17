Christina Kassabian has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Christina Kassabian, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Christina Kassabian, PA is a Physician Assistant in Orlando, FL.
Christina Kassabian works at
Locations
-
1
Gary G Lehman MD & Associates2881 S Bumby Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 894-0005
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christina Kassabian?
She is professional and precise. She tells you exactly what’s going on and take a personal Interest in her patients well being.
About Christina Kassabian, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1932127255
Frequently Asked Questions
Christina Kassabian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christina Kassabian works at
9 patients have reviewed Christina Kassabian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Kassabian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christina Kassabian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christina Kassabian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.