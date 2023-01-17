See All Physicians Assistants in Orlando, FL
Christina Kassabian, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Christina Kassabian, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.1 (9)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Christina Kassabian, PA is a Physician Assistant in Orlando, FL. 

Christina Kassabian works at Gary G Lehman MD & Associates in Orlando, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Robert Garrigus, PA-C
Robert Garrigus, PA-C
4.8 (19)
View Profile
Reeli Reinu, PA-C
Reeli Reinu, PA-C
4.9 (54)
View Profile
Cristian Gallo, PA-C
Cristian Gallo, PA-C
5.0 (24)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Gary G Lehman MD & Associates
    2881 S Bumby Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 894-0005

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Christina Kassabian?

Jan 17, 2023
She is professional and precise. She tells you exactly what’s going on and take a personal Interest in her patients well being.
Satisfied customer — Jan 17, 2023
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Christina Kassabian, PA
How would you rate your experience with Christina Kassabian, PA?
  • Likelihood of recommending Christina Kassabian to family and friends

Christina Kassabian's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Christina Kassabian

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Christina Kassabian, PA.

About Christina Kassabian, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1932127255
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Christina Kassabian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Christina Kassabian works at Gary G Lehman MD & Associates in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Christina Kassabian’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Christina Kassabian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Kassabian.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christina Kassabian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christina Kassabian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Christina Kassabian, PA?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.