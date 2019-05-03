See All Nurse Practitioners in Avon, IN
Christina Kelley, NP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview of Christina Kelley, NP

Christina Kelley, NP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Avon, IN. 

Christina Kelley works at Avon Family Health in Avon, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Christina Kelley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Avon Family Health
    301 Satori Pkwy Ste 200, Avon, IN 46123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    May 03, 2019
    Christina Kelley, NP is incredibly kind, a great listener and very thorough. She addressed all of my concerns, made a plan of action and her bedside manner is absolutely wonderful! I am very happy I have chosen Christina Kelly, NP to handle my healthcare needs!
    C Franklin in Avon, IN — May 03, 2019
    About Christina Kelley, NP

    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • Female
    • 1740623156
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Hendricks Regional Health

