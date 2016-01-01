See All Physicians Assistants in Little Falls, MN
Christina Krippner, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Christina Krippner, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Christina Krippner, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Little Falls, MN. 

Christina Krippner works at Little Falls Medical Center PA in Little Falls, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Medical Center P.A.
    811 2nd St SE Ste A, Little Falls, MN 56345 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Saturday
    9:00am - 11:00am
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Christina Krippner?

    Photo: Christina Krippner, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Christina Krippner, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Christina Krippner to family and friends

    Christina Krippner's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Christina Krippner

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Christina Krippner, PA-C.

    About Christina Krippner, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1407132129
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • CHI St. Alexius Health Carrington Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christina Krippner, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christina Krippner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Christina Krippner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christina Krippner works at Little Falls Medical Center PA in Little Falls, MN. View the full address on Christina Krippner’s profile.

    Christina Krippner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Krippner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christina Krippner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christina Krippner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.