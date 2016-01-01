Christina Krippner, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christina Krippner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christina Krippner, PA-C
Overview
Christina Krippner, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Little Falls, MN.
Christina Krippner works at
Locations
-
1
Family Medical Center P.A.811 2nd St SE Ste A, Little Falls, MN 56345 DirectionsSaturday9:00am - 11:00am
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christina Krippner?
About Christina Krippner, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- Female
- 1407132129
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Alexius Health Carrington Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Christina Krippner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Christina Krippner using Healthline FindCare.
Christina Krippner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christina Krippner works at
Christina Krippner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Krippner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christina Krippner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christina Krippner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.