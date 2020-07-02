Christina Martinez, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christina Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christina Martinez, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in North Las Vegas, NV.
San Miguel Medical Center845 W Craig Rd Ste 104, North Las Vegas, NV 89032 Directions (702) 740-0648
She is awesome very thorough and listens carefully and patiently
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
- 1558723486
Christina Martinez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Christina Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christina Martinez speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Christina Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Martinez.
