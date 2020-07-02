See All Nurse Practitioners in North Las Vegas, NV
Christina Martinez, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.6 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Christina Martinez, FNP-C

Christina Martinez, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in North Las Vegas, NV. 

Christina Martinez works at San Miguel Medical Center in North Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Christina Martinez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    San Miguel Medical Center
    845 W Craig Rd Ste 104, North Las Vegas, NV 89032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 740-0648

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.6
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Jul 02, 2020
She is awesome very thorough and listens carefully and patiently
Claudia ruelas miramontes — Jul 02, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Christina Martinez, FNP-C
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Christina Martinez, FNP-C.

About Christina Martinez, FNP-C

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1558723486
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Christina Martinez, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christina Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Christina Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Christina Martinez works at San Miguel Medical Center in North Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Christina Martinez’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Christina Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Martinez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christina Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christina Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

