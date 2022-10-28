See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Elmhurst, IL
Christina McBride, APN

Internal Medicine
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Christina McBride, APN

Christina McBride, APN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. 

Christina McBride works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Christina McBride's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    172 E Schiller St, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (331) 221-9001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Christina McBride, APN

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881238665
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christina McBride, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christina McBride is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Christina McBride has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christina McBride works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL. View the full address on Christina McBride’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Christina McBride. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christina McBride.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christina McBride, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christina McBride appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

