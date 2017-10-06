See All Nurse Practitioners in Scottsdale, AZ
Christina Miller, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Christina Miller, FNP

Christina Miller, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Scottsdale, AZ. 

Christina Miller works at Allergy & Environmental Treatment Center, LLC in Scottsdale, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Christina Miller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy and Environmental Treatment Center LLC
    8952 E Desert Cove Ave Ste 114, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 634-2985
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 06, 2017
    She has the most peaceful and comforting and thorough spirit. I love bringing my daughter to her and my daughter feels sooo comfortable with her and adores her.
    Karla in Chandler AZ — Oct 06, 2017
    Photo: Christina Miller, FNP
    About Christina Miller, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215233507
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christina Miller has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Christina Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christina Miller works at Allergy & Environmental Treatment Center, LLC in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Christina Miller’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Christina Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christina Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christina Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

