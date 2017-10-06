Christina Miller has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Christina Miller, FNP
Overview of Christina Miller, FNP
Christina Miller, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Scottsdale, AZ.
Christina Miller's Office Locations
Allergy and Environmental Treatment Center LLC8952 E Desert Cove Ave Ste 114, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 634-2985
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She has the most peaceful and comforting and thorough spirit. I love bringing my daughter to her and my daughter feels sooo comfortable with her and adores her.
About Christina Miller, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1215233507
Christina Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christina Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Christina Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christina Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christina Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.