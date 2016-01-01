Christina Minic has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Christina Minic, CNP
Overview of Christina Minic, CNP
Christina Minic, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Orland Park, IL.
Christina Minic's Office Locations
Loyola Medicine At Palos Health South Ca15300 West Ave Bldg A1, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (708) 873-2490
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Christina Minic, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1679893721
Christina Minic accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christina Minic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Christina Minic. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Minic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christina Minic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christina Minic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.